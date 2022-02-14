From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Governor Mai Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been lauded for being impartial in handling the crisis rocking the Enugu State chapter of the party.

Enugu State chapter of the Zikist-Buhari-Movement (ZBM) stated this, yesterday, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Victor Nwankwo.

The ZBM commended the committee for seemingly uniting main factions of the party in the state by declining to present Certificate of Return to one of the chairmanship claimants, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah.

The group described the CECPC’s action as a “milestone in uniting APC Enugu State, hence, stopping Governor Hope Uzodimma’s imposition of Chief Ugochukwu Agballah.”

It urged Buni and the CECPC not to succumb to the alleged intense lobby of the governor to impose Agballah, saying that the politician was not a member of the APC, but wanted to enter the party through the back door.