From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Governor Mai Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been lauded for being impartial in handling the crisis rocking the Enugu State chapter of the party.

Enugu State chapter of the Zikist-Buhari-Movement (ZBM) stated this, Sunday, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Victor Nwankwo.

The ZBM commended the committee for seemingly uniting main factions of the party in the state by declining to present Certificate of Return to one of the Chairmanship claimants, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah.

The group described the CECPC’s action as a “milestone in uniting APC Enugu State and hence stopping Governor Hope Uzodinma’s imposition of Chief Ugochukwu Agballah.”

Urging Buni and the CECPC not to succumb to the alleged intense lobby of the governor to impose Agballah, the group declared that the politician was not a member of the APC but he wanted to enter the party through the back door.

Nwankwo said: “ZBM, accordingly, appeals that the Certificate of Enugu State be kept in abeyance as Distinguished Senators Ken Nnamani, Ayogu Eze, His Excellencies Sulivan Chime, Fidel Ayogu, Emperor Baywood Chris Ibe, Okechukwu Ezea, Mr Osita Okechukwu and co, had if not for the gruesome murder of Comrade Kelvin Ezeoha and Chika, concluded harmonisation of the main factions.

“Regrettably, the gruesome murder dampened the harmonization as it was at the harmonisation meeting at Amechi Awkunanaw Ward that the politically motivated killing took place.

“We ended official registration and revalidation sometime in March, 2021 and then he was still in PDP’s comfort zone.

“Secondly, you cannot enter the church and become a catechist on the same day and hope to collect tithe.

“He sneaked into APC thinking we are a rehabilitation centre. We there and then asked him of the fate of our foundation legacy candidates – Comrade AC. Udeh and Group Captain Orji (rtd), who toiled and sacrificed for the APC, while he was in PDP’s comfort zone? Finally, we referred him to Article 20 of APC’s Constitution which frowns at imposition.”