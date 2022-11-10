Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has approved the appointment of Alhaji Garba Bilal as the substantive Head of the Civil Service in the state.

In a letter signed by the governor on Thursday in Damaturu, the appointment takes effect from Nov. 9, 2022.

“I wish to convey your appointment as the Head of the Civil Service, Yobe state.

“Your appointment into this excellent office is predicated on your performance, dedication to duty and excellence records of service.

“This appointment is with effect from 9th November, 2022,” he said.

The governor wished Bilal well in discharging his duties, noting that it was a well deserved appointment.

“ it is my sincere hope that you will work hard to justify the confidence reposed in you by this confirmation and strive hard towards repositioning the Yobe State Civil Service,” Buni said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on April 6 appointed Bilal as the Acting Head of Civil Service of the state.

Until his appointment, Bilal was a Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Environment. (NAN)