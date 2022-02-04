Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe has ordered full enforcement of road traffic laws in the state to curb the menace of road accidents.

This is contained in a statement signed by Buni’s media aide, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu on Friday.

This followed a recent fatal road crash, which claimed 19 lives on the Damaturu to Potiskum road

”It is sad and most unfortunate losing people to road accidents. “We must enforce the laws to curb these avoidable accidents,” he added.

Buni condoled with the families of victims of the accident and prayed Allah to grant them eternal rest and to the families the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident involved three gulf cars, two of which were conveying passengers from Damagum to Maiduguri for a wedding ceremony.

Authorities say 19 people died instantly, 12 out of them were members of one family in Damagum.

Two children survived and are receiving treatment at the Teaching Hospital Damaturu. (NAN)