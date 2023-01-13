Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has donated two houses and two Hajj seats to the champion of the 37th National Qur’anic Recitation Competition, Aisha Abdulmutallib and her husband.

Buni announced this in Damaturu on Thursday while presenting a check of N4 million to Abdulmutallib for emerging the overoll best in the competition held in Gusau, Zamfara.

He also approved undisclosed number of Hajj seats to the staff of the state’s Arabic and Islamic Board and teachers of the Islamic school attended by the winner for their effort in nurturing her to achieve the feat.

He said that the winner, a native of Potiskum Local Government Area had done the state proud, noting that the State Emergency Initiative on Education introduced in 2019 was yielding good results.

To boost the champion’s morale, Buni said government would sponsor her education to the school of her choice, and appoint her as Laison Officer representing the state anywhere .

The governor promised to continue to implement policies and programmes geared towards promoting Western and Islamic education in the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Basic and Secondary Education, Mohammad Idris requested for additional Hajj seats for the board members and the school.

Also, the champion lauded the gesture, adding that she would maintain the tempo.

She urged other students and future participants to dedicate themselves to studies to enable them to win future competitions.

Meanwhile, Buni has named the newly completed Nguru market after Sheikh Ngibirma, adding the gesture was to immortalise the late renowned cleric, who contributed immensely to Islamic education in the state. (NAN)