By Chinelo Obogo

President Muhammadu Buhari , yesterday directed All Progressives Party (APC) governors , leaders and members to support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC ahead of the national convention of the party slated for March 26.

He warned that the litany of controversies and litigations pose a real threat to the party and may ultimately lead to its implosion and non-existence if not checked.

APC has been embroiled in leadership crisis with Governors Buni-led CECPC and Sani Bello flexing muscles.

In a letter addressed to the chairman, Progressive Governor’s Forum, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State dated March 16, Buhari said the party has demonstrated its inability to proceed with the issue of effecting change in the leadership of the CE in a way that is inclusive, legal and respectful of the time limit set by the electoral commission.

He warned that if the controversies bedeviling the party were not nipped in the bud, it may lead to a possible non-inclusion of its activities, election and the probable invalidation of all of its other actions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“As you are, no doubt aware, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently facing a litany of controversies and some level of uncertainties that may ultimately question its status and affect the status and feasibility of the National Convention.

“In addition, it has come to my attention, that because of recent events, the APC is faced with a multiplicity of court cases pending against it in various courts across the country. As a result of this, the party faces the possibility and prospects of the invalidation of all its activities and actions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Furthermore, the party has demonstrated its inability with the issue of effecting change in the leadership of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee, in a way that is inclusive, legal and respectful of the time limit set and required for giving the INEC sufficient notice of the time and venue for holding the convention.

“No doubt, these controversies and uncertainties as enumerated above, pose a real threat to the party and may lead to a possible non-inclusion of its activities, election and the probable invalidation of all of its other actions by INEC. This may ultimately even lead to implosion and non-existence.

“There is therefore, an urgent need for the party to, as much as possible, avoid all controversies, litigations and all other necessary distractions and quickly get its act together,” he said.

The president further said that going forward, the issue of the leadership of the CECPC should immediately return to status quo and the chairman of the CECPC, Governor Buni, be allowed to proceed with all the necessary preparations for the March 26 National Convention of the party.

“In view of the foregoing therefore, I would like now to direct as follows: First, the issue of the leadership of the CECC, should immediately return to status quo.

“Second, all members of the Governor’s Forum and their followers, should desist from any behaviour or utterance that will likely lead to disunity in the ranks of the party and ultimately jeopardise the transition to the convention.

“Third, the Mai Mala Buni-led CECC, should, accordingly, be allowed to proceed with all necessary preparations to hold the convention as planned -unfailingly, on March 26, 2022,” Buhari said.

The president’s letter was copied to Governor Buni, Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Director General of the Department of Security Service, Yusuf Buchi and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Daily Sun can report that Governor Buni has returned to Nigeria after his meeting with President Buhari in London and is expected to resume at the APC’s national headquarters in Abuja to prepare for the party’s forthcoming national convention.