Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approving the construction of 132KV substations in Nguru and Geidam.

Buni, In a statement by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu on Thursday, said the substations would improve the lives of people in the border communities.

He said that the communities were enterprising with robust commercial activities and would be improved with steady electricity supply.

Buni explained that the substations would also boost power supply to create wealth and employment opportunities.

“The Buhari administration has given the people of Yobe a sense of belonging and we truly appreciate that,” the governor was quoted as saying.

He called on the people of the state to continue supporting the Buhari administration for more dividends of democracy.(NAN)