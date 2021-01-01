Yobe Goveneor, Mai Mala Buni, has promised to step up more intervention in commerce and health care delivery for people of the state.

He made the pledge at a press conference in Damaturu to mark the end of year activities by the state government.

He said he would strive to consolidate on resuscitating the state investment corporations, factories and companies to create more jobs for youths in 2021 as his government did in 2020.

Gov Buni said 2020 witnessed massive construction of township roads and concrete drainages in Buni-Yadi, Damagum, Jajimaji and Babbangida.

He said other township roads including construction of 16km New Roads from Nguru to Balanguwa, 25.5km Dual Carriage Damaturu to Kalallawa, 3.6km Runway for cargo airport, Link Road to Cargo Airport, 2.4km Concrete Drainage and 1.2km road linking Mallummatari with Gujba road, were done in 2020 despite the Coronavirus pandemic and its negative impacts on the economy of the state.