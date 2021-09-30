From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, has received 11 serving and former Anambra State lawmakers that defected from both the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Receiving the 11 lawmakers comprising five serving and four former House of Representatives members, as well as, two members of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Governor Buni congratulated them on their decision to join the national party and bring their people to the national movement.

A statement signed by the Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, listed the names of the defected lawmakers as Barr Douglas Egbuna, Ebuchi Offor and Chuma Nzeribe as members Anambra Assembly, Vincent Oguwelu, Chris Emeka, Ifeanyi Monah, Ohwudili Ezenwa and Emeka Azubogu, as members House of Representatives, Ifeanyichukwu Ibezi and Emeka Anoku as former Reps members and Chinwe Nwaebili, former Speaker Anambra House of Assembly.

According to the ruling party, the new members ‘have taken the right decision at the right time, you will enjoy all the rights and privileges of the party.’

Speaking during the event held in Abuja, the defectors eulogized Governor Buni for giving APC the required leadership and taking the party to greater heights.

They promised to deliver their constituencies to the party in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

At hand to assist the party chairman to receive the defectors includes the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President, Omo Agege, the governors of Imo, Kogi, Kano, Jigawa and Kebbi States.

