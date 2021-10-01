From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has received 11 serving and former Anambra State lawmakers that defected from both the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC.

Receiving the lawmakers comprising five serving and four former House of Representatives members, and two members of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Governor Buni congratulated them for taking the right decision to joining the party and bringing their people along.

A statement signed by the Director General, Press and Media Affairs for Governor Buni, Mamman Mohammed, listed the names of the lawmakers as Douglas Egbuna, Ebuchi Offor and Chuma Nzeribe as members from Anambra Assembly; Vincent Oguwelu, Chris Emeka, Ifeanyi Monah, Ohwudili Ezenwa and Emeka Azubogu, as members of the House of Representatives, Ifeanyichukwu Ibezi and Emeka Anoku as former Reps members and Chinwe Nwaebili, former Speaker Anambra House of Assembly.

“You have taken the right decision at the right time, you will enjoy all the rights and privileges of the party.”

Speaking during the event held in Abuja, the defectors eulogised Governor Buni for giving APC the required leadership and taking the party to greater heights.

They promised to deliver their constituencies to the party in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

At hand to assist the party chairman receive the defectors were the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President, Omo Agege, the governors of Imo, Kogi, Kano, Jigawa and Kebbi states.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.