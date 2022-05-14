From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Governors of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and his Imo counterpart, Hope Uzodimma were among the high-power delegation that stormed the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday afternoon to submit the completed presidential nomination forms for the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Speaking to newsmen after returning the forms, Imo governor described the decision to lead the delegation, comprising majorly the National Assembly members, as “esprit de Corps.”

“Like you know, most of us here are from the National Assembly, some serving some are non serving. Particularly like me I left the senate on sabbatical to go and contest election in Imo State and I am on borrowed status in Imo State as the governor.

“Today, we are here in solidarity to accompany our leader the Senate President to submit his duly completed nomination forms and we have submitted the forms,” he said.

Asked what made him think the Senate President is the best man for the job, he replied: “In the police, it is called esprit de corps.”

Similarly, outgoing Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, was also at the headquarters of the ruling party on Friday to return his completed nomination forms.

Dr Uche Egenti, the spokesperson for Ogbonnaya Onu Campaign Organisation, assured that his principal will abide by whatever decision the party took on the emergence of the party’s candidate.

