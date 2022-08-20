Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has visited the 233 students sponsored by the state to study various courses at Glocal University in Utta Pradesh, India.

Buni, who was represented by the state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idi Gubana, warned the students against cultism and other forms of misconducts.

This is contained in a statement by Gubana’s Press Secretary, Alhaji Hussain Mai-Sule in Damaturu on Saturday.

He said the students, drawn from the 17 local government areas, were studying medicine, pharmacy, engineering,as well as paramedic sciences, among others.

Mai-Sule said the visit was aimed at interacting with the students and the school’s management to assess the progress and challenges of the students at the institution.

The spokesman said the brief interaction held at the university’s lecture hall was attended by about 126 students, teachers and other dignitaries.

“ Be guided by ethical values, good conduct, moral behaviour and ensure compliance to acceptable norms of India,” he quoted Buni as saying.

Mai-Sule said the governor also met with the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Syed Ahmed, and they exchanged ideas on the performances and proper mentoring of the students.

The spokesman said Buni was accompanied by Prof. Mohammed Munkaila, Commissioner for Higher Education, Science and Technology, Dr Garba Iliya, Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and Alhaji Buba Kalallawa, Chairman House of Assembly Committee on Higher Education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state had in 2021 spent over N800 million on foreign scholarship for 316 students in various universities across the globe.

233 were sponsored to India, while 83 others are studying in United Kingdom, Sudan and Uganda, among others.

The state government said the sponsorship was part of efforts aimed at raising standard of education and addressing manpower shortages in civil service.(NAN)