Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The immidiate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has described as ignorant, the statement credited to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faulting the appointment of Governor Mai Mala Buni as chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

In a statement he signed on Sunday and made available to newsmen in Abuja the APC’s deputy spokesperson chided the opposition party for acting as the custodian of the APC constitution more than its erudite framers.

“We would have ordinsrily ignored the equally ignorant statement of the PDP on the resumed meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC which constituted a Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee in place of the dissolved NWC of the Party.

“But, it is necessary to state the facts in line with provisions the APC Constitution because it seems the PDP understands the APC Constitution more than its erudite framers. The APC Constitution in Article 17 (iv) states: ‘No officer in any Organ of the Party shall hold executive position office in Government concurrently’.

“Also, the Article 11 (A) of the Constitution provides that: “The party shall have the following 14 Organs: National Convention, Board of Trustees, NEC, NWC, Zonal Committee, State Congress, State Executive Committee, State Working Committee, Senatorial District Committee, Local Government Area/ Area Council Congress, The Local Government Area/ Area Council, Executive Committee, the Ward Congress, the Ward Executive Committee and the Polling Unit Committee.”

“APC therefore, stated that party constitution’s Article 17 (iv) “which the PDP and their hirelings have labored to stretch it’s language to the level of the absurd, made specific mention of any officer of the party’s organ and Article 11 (A) mentioned above has clearly defined the Organs of the Party.

“The Caretaker Committee and Extra Ordinary Convention Committee which is headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni, is not an Organ of the party hence, their appointment is not in contravention of the Constitution of the APC.

“The APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee is not different from several other committees that have been previously constituted of deserving party members and empowered to undertake assignments on behalf of the party. These committees include: screening, appeal, factfinding, reconciliation, primary election and many other committees that are routinely constituted.

“For the records, Article 13.3 (vi.) empowers the NEC as the principal executive body of the party with powers to “create, elect and appoint any committee it may deem necessary, desirable or expedient and assign to them such powers and functions as it may seem fit and proper,” he argued.

While reacting to the holding of the APC NEC virtual meeting at the Presidential Villa, the former APC spokesman, said: “there is no law that says the President cannot hold political meetings in the Presidential Villa.

“Also, on the propriety of the oath of office administered on the caretaker committee, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has rightly stated that being a lawyer, Notary Public and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, there is no law that prohibits him from administering Oath.