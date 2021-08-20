From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former member, House of Representative, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, has dismissed speculations that the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) is planning to serve out the remaining tenure of his former principal, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Obahiagbon, who made the clarification at a press conference, however refrained from comparing the two national party leaderships, arguing that they operated at different period of the party’s life.

The former National Assembly member also commended the ‘coruscating achievements’ of the Governor Buni-led national leadership, praising his ‘messianic intrepidity’ since assumption of office.

On the comparison between Oshiomhole, Buni and the CECPC serving out Oshiomhole’s tenure, he said: “t hose issues bordering on democratic matters and I will tell you to dismiss such carnals, forpiles, to speak in platidunious, rumours, fake news. There is nothing like the Caretaker Committee planning to serve out Oshiomhole’s tenure.