TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Suspected illegal oil bunkerers have shot dead two personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and a soldier in Rivers State.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Good community in Tai Local Government Area of the state, where the victims were manning oil installations.

Our correspondent gathered that the Nigerian Army invaded Gio community and K-Dere as well as B-Dere neighbouring communities in Gokana Local Government Area in a reprisal attack, forcing natives to flee for safety.

It was further gathered that the angry soldiers killed a youth, destroyed some properties, and arrested five persons in a church in connection with the death of the security agents.

A community source, who craved anonymity said: “One soldier, two civil defence officials were killed and their guns carted away by the rampaging criminal gangs last night. Today, the Army and civil defence officials invaded the area to avenge their men’s death.

The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, has confirmed the killing of a soldier and two Civil Defence personnel in Gio community to journalists.

Also, the State Sector Commandant of Civil Defence, Haruna Mohammed, has confirmed to newsmen, the killing of two of his men in Gio, Tai LGA.

He stated that the corps was not part of the attack on any community and was only investigating the matter.