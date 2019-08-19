PAUL OMOKUVIE BAUCHI

Troops of the 33 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army have intercepted suspended oil bunkerers at Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State and impounded a fuel tanker and other items used to siphon fuel from pipelines.

The Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Michael Durowaye, disclosed this to journalists on Monday while handing over the intercepted fuel tanker and other items used by the suspected bunkerers to the Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Halliru Usman Alhassan, at the 33 Artillery Brigade headquarters in Bauchi.

Durowaiye, who was represented by Colonel Gabriel Okufemi Osho, the Garrison Commander of 33 Artillery Brigade, disclosed that on sighting the army’s patrol vehicle, the suspected bunkerers fled and abandoned the tanker and items used for their bunkering activities at the scene.

The Brigade Commander stated that in line with the synergy among security agencies, they were handing over the tanker and other items used by the suspects to carry out their illegal activities to the state command of the NSCDC

He said that the items recovered included a fuel tanker, two power generators, one hand pump, one pipe, one drilling machine, one welding machine, 26 welding electrodes rods, one X Vanier callipier and three drilling rods.

“We will continue to go after oil bunkerers and ensure that we arrest them to make sure that the whole place is devoid of such criminals,” te Brigade Commander assured.

Receiving the tanker and other recovered items, the Sate Commandant of the NSCDC, Alhassan commended the army troops for intercepting to suspected bunkers lamenting that their activities cost the country billions of naira and vowed to work closely with other security agencies and members of the public to ensure that suspects are arrested and prosecuted.

The Commandant who was represented by ASC Daniel Garba Taki, said the command would carry out further investigations to ensure that the suspects who are now at large are arrested and brought to book.