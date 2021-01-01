The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, has organised a Christmas luncheon for soldiers fighting the insurgency war in appreciation of their selfless services to the nation. The luncheon took place at the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni-Yadi, Yobe State, on Christmas Day.

In attendance were, the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana, representing Governor Mai Mala Buni, Speaker of the State House of Assembly and his members, commissioners, special advisers among other top dignitaries.

Buratai congratulated the officers and soldiers for their doggedness and bravery. He equally sent goodwill messages to their families.

He noted that despite the challenges arising from COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Army was able to adapt to the numerous restrictions and developed capacities, which kept personnel actively engaged in counter-insurgency and other on going military operations across the country:

“This Christmas luncheon was to appreciate the doggedness and resilience of all Nigerian Army officers and soldiers confronting various security challenges bedevilling the country.”

Buratai charged them not to rest on their oars as the existing and even the emerging security threats were potent. He urged them to be ahead of the terrorists hibernating in Sambisa Forest, Mandara Hills of Gwoza and Madagali councils and the Lake Chad region.

He appreciated the Federal Government for the support to the Nigerian Army in the successful discharge of its constitutional responsibilities, just as he assured the troops that he remained committed to ensuring that training, capacity building and improvement in their welfare would continue to be accorded highest priority.

He urged them to continue to demonstrate unalloyed loyalty to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and remain apolitical while ensuring the sustenance of democracy.

Army builds 1.2 km road for Enugu community

A 1.2-kilometre road constructed by the Nigerian Army for people of Umurusi-Ukehe, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, has been handed over to the community. It was part of the Nigerian army Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC), programme at strengthening relationship between the people and the army.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai,, represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Lasisi Adegboye, commended the people for their continued support for the army. He said the road would serve the collective needs of members of Umurusi-Ukehe community and compliment efforts of the federal, state and local governments in constructing more roads to link other communities.

He urged them to see the new road as a symbol of unity, noting that the road was not constructed for a particular group of people. He also said the army did not embark on the project based on tribe, religion or ethnic affiliation:

“The Nigerian Army over the years has taken deliberate and well articulated steps towards ensuring that it gives back to the society in the area of corporate social responsibility.

“This is very much in line with my vision, which is to have a professionally responsive army in the discharge of its constitutional roles. Let this road be a symbol of peace, tolerance and love among us.”

Traditional ruler of Umurusi-Ukehe Autonomous Community, Colonel Edwin Ezugwu (retd), said: “This road project shows the exemplary leadership of Gen. Buratai in making Umurusi-Ukehe and surrounding autonomous communities feel the goodwill of the Nigerian Army.

“It is worthy of note that the Nigerian Army’s CIMIC road project link the community to the newly constructed Amaekwefu Umurusi civic and health centres. These two projects were built by a proud son of the community, Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, Director-General, Defence Industrial Cooperation of Nigeria (DICON), for the benefit of humanity.”

Yobe gov thumbs up for army, pledges support to end terrorism

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has commended officers and soldiers of Operation Lafiya Dole for fighting the Boko Haram terrorists and other criminal groups terrorising people of the state.

He gave the commendation at the Christmas Day luncheon, organised for the soldiers by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, at the Nigerian Army Special Forces (NASF) School, Buni-Yadi.

Represented by his deputy, Idi Gubana, he noted that security situation has improved greatly in 2020. He attributed the relative peace in the state to the commitment of the military and other security agencies whom he said have continued to make enormous sacrifices in ensuring that “our state is safe and secured.”

He pledged his continuous support to the military in smoking out terrorists. He said efforts to put an end to indiscriminate killings of people and wanton destruction of property had achieved the desired results.

The governor said the troops’ efforts provided the enabling environment for implementation of government policies and programmes, urging them not to relent in their effort, until the state and the North East were secured: “The commitment of this administration is to support troops of Operation Lafiya Dole with logistics within available resources.”

We’ll secure Damaturu-Maiduguri highway –Buratai

The Nigerian Army said it is putting stringent security measures in place to secure the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road to protect travellers and other road users from terrorists and other criminal groups operating on the road.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, gave the assurance when he visited Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State in Damaturu.

He said the measures became necessary to safeguard the lives and properties of the people of the North East plying the route.

He said the army working in partnership with other relevant stakeholders would hold strategic engagements to further improve security in the zone particularly on the identified flash points and other vulnerable areas.

He told the governor that the incessant attacks on the road would soon be a thing of the past: “People will be able to embark on journeys without fears of being attacked.”

The governor assured Buratai of government support to the Nigerian Army to enable it end the insecurity bedevilling the nation.