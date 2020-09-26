Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Y Buratai has joined notable members of the global community in eulogizing the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida as he bows out of active service at Total E&P Nigeria.



In his goodwill message, Lt. Gen. Buratai described Kida as a kind gentleman, hardworking, very industrious and a philanthropist per excellence which has not only seen him impact his immediate community but also the global community.

Tracing their journey, Buratai revealed that, “Engr Ahmadu Musa Kida is a brother and a close friend. We both hail from Biu Emirate of Borno State. My father and his father were very close also.”

The Chief of Army Staff while reminiscing on how their friendship started said, “I have known Ahmadu Musa Kida since 1985 when I was a young officer serving in 26 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Elele near Port Harcourt.”