From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The erstwhile Nigerian Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd) is to deliver a keynote address at the forthcoming one-day symposium organised by the Centre for Research and Historical Documentation, Ahmadu Bello University on national security in Kaduna this weekend.

Director, Centre for Research and Historical Documentation, Ahmadu Bello University, Dr Shu’aibu Shehu Aliyu told journalists at the pre-event press briefing at popular Arewa House, Kaduna on Monday that, the choice of Buratai was premised on his wealth of experience in security issues within and outside the country.

According to the Director, the centre had invited discussants from academics, government, security experts and others who will discuss the theme of the symptom which is “Politics and Insecurity in Nigeria: Way Forward”, to come up with practical ways of addressing the issue of insecurity in the country.

“This is a development we are just initiating and it will continue until we find solutions to our problems because we believe Nigeria is better as a united and peaceful country.

“As a Centre, this is not going to be one of those lectures that we will just come, discuss and then go without taking a step. We shall be developing a realistic communique on the way forward by way of establishing a mechanism that will ensure that all the recommendations contained are followed up and implemented.

“As we know, there are a lot of conspiracy theories around. But as a research centre and as students of history, we don’t believe in such, hence our resolve to embark on critical research to unveil the problems and proffer solutions.

“We want no see what we can do to promote National unity, national cohesion and national understanding which are the focus of this research centre.

“So, we are inviting Buratai because he was the longest-serving Chief of Army Staff in Nigeria who was able to serve within the most critical period of the insecurity.

“He was there since President Muhammadu Buhari came on board in 2015 until about a year ago when he retired. He had also served in several other formations which we know will enable him to shed light on the understanding of this particular issue of insecurity in Nigeria”, he said.

