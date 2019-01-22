Philip Nwosu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has called on troops of the Nigerian Army to exhibit absolute loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, especially as the election draws near.

Buratai, who spoke at the inauguration of new structures at the Ordnance Corps in Abalti Barracks, Lagos, warned that Nigerian Army personnel must do everything within their power to ensure the success of the 2019 elections and the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Logisitics, Nigerian Army, Major General Enobong Udoh, said: “The coming weeks and months in the transition process will surely demand for absolute loyalty, commitment to duty, vigilance and steadfastness on our part. For this reason, all hands must be on deck to ensure the success of elections for the sustainment of democracy in Nigeria.

“Let me reiterate the resolve of the Nigerian Army to uphold professionalism, excellent civil-military relationship and adherence to rule of law in the course of our engagements.”

He noted that the Nigerian Army has made tremendous achievements in its operations around the six geo-political zones, adding that it would continue to provide aid to civil authorities to enhance a stable environment, which is necessary for good governance to thrive.

He said the service has resolved to address infrastructure decay across army formations, schools and barracks, pointing out that the provision of adequate and befitting accommodation was aimed at improving personnel welfare.

Udoh said that the launch of Exercise Egwu Eke III was to reassure Nigerians of the responsiveness and resolve of the army, in collaboration with other security and paramilitary agencies, to provide adequate security and safety, even as the 2019 general election draws near.

Earlier, the Commander, Nigerian Army Signal Corps, Major General Joel Unuigbe, commended the COAS for ensuring that the structures were completed through the provision of funds, highlighting three ultra-modern explosive storehouses and administrative building for 7 Base Ordnance depot.

He also revealed that several sheds of ammunition were constructed at 7 Division Area of Responsibility to enhance the capacity of Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps to provide robust logistics support at the theatre of war.