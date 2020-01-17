The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, was in various operational theatres in the North East where he spent the Christmas and New Year celebrations with officers and soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war.

He said their welfare and that of their families remains his uttermost priority even as he commended the soldiers for their bravery, doggedness and loyalty.

While urging them to maintain the momentum, the army chief charged them to remain steadfast as they continue to sustain the professionalism and responsiveness while carrying out their constitutional roles.

The visits took the army chief to all the operational areas in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.