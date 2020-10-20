Paul Orude Bauchi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Liutenant General Yusuf Buratai, has charged newly trained armoured personnel to use their newly acquired skills to end the Boko Haram insurgents onslaught in the north East

Buratay gave the charge in Bauchi during a training of officers and live firing demonstration of newly procured war tanks for the Nigerian army armoured corps called VT4 MBT and ST1 light tanks at Geji firing range Bauchi.

According to him, the newly acquired weapons and training will enable the officers exterminate Boko Haram remnants in the region.

“Your training here will be the final decision as to the myriad of security challenges we are having especially in the north east. I expect you once you go to the field n you must be decisive.

“There must decisive action and you must deal with them. When you combine firepower, mobility and shock action, the adversary has no option than to be odd and be dealt with accordingly. You must give them shock and all.

” I am just cming from Maiduguri and Damaturu and I have seen the tremendous efforts being made by the troops of Operation Lafia Dole and I expect you soon to mobilise with this vehicle to go and round up . I want to thank Mr President Commander in Chief President Muhammadu Buhari for giving us these platforms and we assure him that it is a deciding factor in all the myriads of security across the country”

The Army Chief thanked the Corps Commander and the Commandant of the School for putting up robust training package saying these are important platform of the Nigeria army

“l believe you have taken extensive notes and you have had extensive practical experience on the driving of these vehicles as well as the minor maintenance that have been taught. This is what will make you operate effectively on the field. We will make sure that our officers and men of the Nigeria Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineer corps go for training combine with officers and soldiers of the army Corps. The training you had, you need to be bold and to be courageous. These you must carry along as you are deployed after this course to any of the hotspot across the country.

“You ust be adebt to the tactical aspect of our operations especially using the tank tactis. The officers must know how to deploy your men in the field in defence, in attacks and so on, on patrol;, ambushes and raid in attacking enemy campi. You must combine the driving, maintenance and the tactical use of armoured vehicle to bring to bear the speed in terms of mobility, fire power, by the caliber of the weapons and armament as well as bring to bear these all to achive fire power. We are assure you that Mr Oresident will get you all the relevant logistic and welfare package s for all of you”

Also speaking, the commander armoured corps Bauchi Major General M H Magaji explained that they complied with the directives from the army headquarters by assembling personnels from different army formations and units for trainings.

He appealed to the chief of army staff to construct an access road to the firing range to facilitate easy movements of officers during exercises like that one.

He assured that with those armour fighting vehicles procured, the corps would make Nigeria proud in the course of fighting insurgents in the nation.