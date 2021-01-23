By Philip Nwosu and Vera Wisdom-Bassey

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has charged troops of the Nigerian Army fighting in the North East to uphold and perform their responsibilities of protecting the country’s territorial integrity.

General Buratai said that the counter-insurgency operation in the North East is achieving great success, adding that the force is consolidating on the gains of several years of intensive fight against Boko Haram terrorists and other security challenges confronting the nation.

The Army Chief who spoke while commissioning the newly-constructed multipurpose hall of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, named after its past commander, Colonel Godfrey Nebo, urged the soldiers fighting in the various operations that the army is involved in to keep faith with government and remain loyal to the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was represented on the occasion by the Chief of Policy and Plans at the Army Headquarters, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun.

Brutal also used the opportunity to appreciate the soldiers and officers for their tireless effort to end insecurity and insurgency in the land especially in the North East.

Earlier, the Commander of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Major General Omotomilola Akintade, reminded the officers and soldiers of the corps that the Nigerian Army inherited archaic and colonial pre-independence logistics outfits and infrastructure at inception.