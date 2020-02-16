PHILIP NWOSU

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has called on officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army Corps of Signal to work hard to project the vision of the force especially as it concerns the battle against insurgents in the North East.

The Army Chief spoke at the 2020 edition of the West African Social Activities (WASA) of the Nigerian Army Corps of Signals, commending the corps for providing effective communication equipment for soldiers to communicate at the battle front.

General Buratai who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Major General Olu Irefin commended men of the Nigerian Army for ensuring the protection of the territorial integrity of country and fighting to keep Nigeria united in the North East.

General Buratai’s commendation came just as the Commander of the Corps, Major General Mohammed Mohammed said the corps would intensify its commitment to make an interface to combat security challenges confronting the country.

They also used the occasion to thank God for protecting them, their families and the nation in the previous year and that as well showed that their lives were not all about guns and armoury.

Maj.-Gen. Mohammed also thanked General Buratai, for making the Signals the life-wire of the Nigerian Army, saying that with the Signals, a lot of activities in the Nigeria Army would not have been possible.

“For the out gone year, the Nigeria Army Signals Corps performed most of its activities with the support from the COAS, and particularly ensured that the corps achieved its mission.

“This includes providing clear support for the Nigerian Army activities in virtually all states of the federation. It became necessary for us to find ourselves in every activity of the Nigerian Army over the year.

“The need for communication and the challenge for us to think outside the box became imperative, where we declared our support to the Nigerian Army, ” he said. Mohammed said that the Corps Signals would continue to work in line with the mandate of the COAS to make the Nigerian Army professionally responsive to its constitutional role. He also thanked the COAS for the different welfare packages that had made life easier for officers and the their families. The commander also acknowledged the effort of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, for the actualisation of the hands-head radio factory at the Signals. The COAS, who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81Division , Maj.-Gen. Olubunmi Irefin, urged the commander and the Army Signals to continue to excel in the execution of their roles.

“I want to urge you to continue to excel in the execution of your role; I am confident that with the exceptional leadership of your standard, nothing short of the best is expected.

“I am aware that the signals plays a vital role in the exercise of command and control by providing the reliable and effective support,” he said.

The COAS also commended all the unique displayed by the different cultural troupes and all those who participated in the event. The WASA it was learnt was designed for officers and soldiers to celebrate with their families and friends and thank God for an eventful year because victory is from God alone.

Some of the highlights at the event included performances and displays by various cultural dance groups, tug of war and the presentation of awards to deserving soldiers who distinguished themselves in various places of deployment during the Year 2019.

Some of the those who attended the event included the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, commandants of military institutions, serving and retired senior military officers.

Others included senior officers of para- military agencies, local government chairmen, and captains of industries.