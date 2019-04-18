Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has commended the Delta State Government for its support to military formations in the state.

Buratai, who gave the commendation during a courtesy call on the acting governor, Kingsley Otuaro, described the state government’s support as unconditional.

Urging the state government to sustain the tempo, Buratai assured the Nigerian Army will work within the limits of the constitution to provide the needed security in the country.

He disclosed that he was in the state to condole with the family of the late Major General David Ejoor, a former chief of army staff, ahead of plans for his final burial rites, and congratulated Otuaro on his 51st birthday.

“On the 63 Brigade in the state, I am impressed at the work going on and appreciate the support of Delta State government.

“We have so much in common because, as one who studied peace and conflict resolution at the University of Ibadan, you are given to the pursuit of peace.

“I assure you that the army will work within the constitution to provide the needed security in the country. The support of the Delta government, which has been unconditional, is a moral booster,” Buratai said.

Receiving the visitor and his entourage in Asaba, yesterday, the acting governor tasked the Nigerian military to free all the abducted girls and end insurgency in the North East.

Otuaro, however, praised the army for achieving peaceful oil production environment as well as exhibiting professionalism in the recent polls in Delta State.

The acting governor said he was impressed by the show of love and commitment that has seen the army follow details towards giving a befitting burial to the late Ejoor.

“I want to also commend the strategic role your formations have played for maximum security, especially of oil producing areas in Delta State, which is one topmost oil producing state with so much infrastructure to protect in Warri South, Warri South-West, Warri North and Burutu.

“The military has partnered Delta State government for the resultant peaceful oil production environment, with improved economic intake.

“There is need for greater security collaboration, as achievement of our goals is dependent on security, which is why we set up several institutional structures, including advocacy committee against vandalism of oil and gas facilities, and our partnership with presidential initiative on the Niger Delta resulted in increased oil production.”