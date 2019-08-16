The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has commended the troops in Daura for their commitment and achievement in combating armed banditry; cattle rustling; kidnapping and other security threats in Katsina State.

He disclosed this in a statement by Col. Sagir Musa, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, in Abuja on Friday.

Buratai gave the commendation during a visit to the troops of Operation Harbin Kunama III and HADARIN DAJI operations in the North Western part of the country, stationed at the base.

He also announced that works and provision of infrastructure would soon commence on the proposed permanent site of the 171 Battalion located in Daura.

He disclosed that the army authorities had concluded plan to replicate the concept of Super Camp in the region with the aim of projecting offensive patrols, raids, ambushes and other combat missions to tackle the security threats.

Buratai maintained that the provision of logistics remained his top priorities to enable troops perform their duties effectively.

He further informed the troops that the authorities had introduced Boots and Polish allowances, among other welfare packages to boost troop’s morale and encourage handwork and professionalism.

The COAS conducted troops at the base to series of push ups amid loud ovation from troops. (NAN)