PHILIP NWOSU

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has commissioned two blocks of 39 flats each, totaling 78 flats, at Nigerian Army Cantonment Ikeja, Lagos.

The commissioning ceremony was the third since the GOC assumed duty in July 2019.

While emphasizing how lucky 81 Division is in terms of benefitting from the army chief’s intervention the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Major General Olu Irefin who also represented the Chief of Army Staff, noted that the COAS had yet awarded another contract for the renovation of four additional blocks of flats for soldiers in the cantonment.

This he said, signified the COAS’ commitment to the welfare of NA personnel and their families, and demanded nothing less than their unwavering commitment to duty and loyalty to constituted authority.

A statement from the army spokesman Colonel Sagir Musa said it was heart-warming to note that the COAS had indeed deployed enormous resources to facilitate the expeditious completion of the project.

This was with a view to ensuring that the erstwhile occupants who had to squat with colleagues to give room for the renovation, return immediately to their newly-renovated flats thereby decongesting their temporary refuge in the spirit of the requirement for social distancing in the face of the ravaging COVID-19.

While congratulating the beneficiaries of the beautifully renovated and tastefully furnished apartments, the COAS urged them to ensure the facilities are adequately maintained.