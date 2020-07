Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, is right now commissioning the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps (NAIC), officers transit accommodation in Abuja.

The officers’ transit quarters located at Camp Bassey barracks, Asokoro, has a total of 42 flats and additional two-bedroom flats.

The commissioning is being attended by past Chiefs Of Military Intelligence, serving and retired officers.