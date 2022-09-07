The people of Buratai community in Biu Local Government Area of Borno, have honoured their son, retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, for his excellent performance as Chief of Army Staff between 2015 and 2021.

Buratai, who is Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, was received to a grand reception by the people led by the community and youth leaders.

Former Army Spokesperson, retired Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the reception took place on Tuesday.

Usman said the community and youth leaders took turn to shower encomiums on Gen. Buratai for being a worthy son and an ambassador to the town.

He said they also prayed for him and commended the sterling efforts of the Director-General of Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace (TBIWP), retired Brig.-Gen. Abdullahi Dadan-Garba for his continuous support to the community.

According to him, they also commended the Commanding Officer, Forward Operation Base (FOB) Buratai, Maj. YH Kachalla, for ensuring the security of the community and its environs.

He added that the people also made a presentation of a shield, bow, arrow and a sword as a mark of honour and respect to the ambassador.

In his remarks, Lt.-Gen Buratai thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for entrusting with the responsibility of commanding the Nigerian army at one of the most critical times in Nigeria’s history as well as his appointment as an ambassador.

Buratai also thanked the good people of Buratai town and environs for their continued love, support and prayers.

He described the honour done to him as to the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their untiring efforts in returning peace and stability to the North East and other parts of the country.

The ambassador called on his people to continue to support and cooperate with the military and security forces.

He also enjoined them to take advantage of the interest free thrift loan scheme provided for them to enhance their vocations and urged the youths to take their education seriously. (NAN)