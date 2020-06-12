The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, on Thursday in Abuja, donated an Innosson SUV to the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) .

He said the presentation was in line with the Nigerian Army’s corporate social responsibilities, adding that the gesture was to strengthen and enhance the civil military relationship with organisations.

Represented by the Chief of Civil Military Affairs, Major-General Hamza Bature, he commended the cordial relationship between the army and the institute over the years, said it was only natural for the army to reciprocate the gesture.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the NIPR president, his vice, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Mr. Bashir Adeniyi, commended the service in the terrorism war and other internal security operations in the country.