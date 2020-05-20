The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Wednesday inaugurated 195 tastefully furnished family units accommodation for troops in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that out of the 195 buildings, 180 one-bedroom flats were for Corporals and below, while 15 two-bedroom flats were for Senior Non Commissioned officers.

The COAS was represented at the inauguration of the remodeled and renovated soldiers accommodation at Ribadu cantonment in Kaduna by Commandant, Nigeria Defence Academy (NBA), Maj.-Gen Jamil Sarhan.

Buratai restated that the Nigerian Army, under his leadership, places high premium on the welfare of troops and their families.

He added that the Army would spare no effort or resources in making sure personnel are not only provided the right tools for the job, but also provided a convenient environment for their families.

“This commitment to troop’s welfare has led to a series of initiatives we have embarked upon to impact directly on troops and their families

” The Barracks Investment Initiative that l lunched, has continued to provide the barrack communities with entrepreneurial opportunities.