Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, on Monday in Abuja, launched the Nigerian Army Secured Information Platform (NASIP), to protect the documents and other information of the army.

With the launching, the army would now operate in a paperless secure and speedy communication of correspondence between the various departments, formations and units and minimize the use of paper to the barest minimum.

Buratai, said that NASIP, which is an upgrade from the NAWANI system has its server residing in NACWC with a storage capacity of 500 terabytes and backup storage of 112 terabytes.

Buratai, also said that the platform was capable of accommodating about 350 users for the initial roll out, with additional provisions for expansion to accommodate more users in the future.

According to him, “this platform is able to provide secure emailing with end-to-end encryption functions within customised web domain and revolutionary integration with text, voice and video chat and conferencing. Additionally, it also enables sharing of calendars and allotment of tasks for error proof planning and task delegation.

“The system is custom built to provide real-time collaboration between departments, formations and units”.

He said "The solution has an integrated Document Management System (DMS) which ensures that users files are available at any time on all devices.

He said “The solution has an integrated Document Management System (DMS) which ensures that users files are available at any time on all devices. The user friendly Document Management System also features easy documents sharing and fast in-browser document editing incorporated within the comfort of dedicated software application for desktop and mobile options. It also features offline work or compatibility within all applications.

Furthermore, in addition to its core functions, it also features NA policy/procedures and news room modules designed to keep users abreast with NA policies and news as soon as they are published. More so, all NA social media accounts can be accessed through the platform.

“As earlier mentioned, the initial roll-out on this platform would be for 350 users while the second phase of the roll-out would endeavour to capture other NA personnel.

“This phased roll-out would give room for preliminary testing and also to streamline the current features with the requirements of the NA. I am aware that NA personnel from all formations have been given practical hands-on training on how to navigate the platform, I am also aware that the application is user friendly, I therefore urge commanders to task their staff to start utilising the platform immediately”.

While expressing the hope that the era of a paperless Nigerian army has come to stay, Buratai, urged officers and soldiers to key into the initiative and “further communicate any additional input that would enhance and improve this platform to the relevant authorities for due consideration”.