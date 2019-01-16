Philip Nwosu

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has attributed the escape of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as one of the major successes of exercise Python Dance 2.

The army chief, who spoke at the flag off of the third edition of the military manoeuvre Exercise, Egwu Eke III also known as Operation Python Dance 3, in Lagos, said: “One of the important achievements of the exercise held in 2016 was the escape of Nnamdi Kanu; let him come and face the battle if he wishes.”

General Buratai said if Kanu had dared the python, it would have swallowed him. He warned other criminal elements and those planning to cause trouble in Lagos and Ogun states to steer clear or “the python will swallow them.”

He explained that the objective of the military manoeuvre was to reinvigorate all existing operations in the country with additional manpower, equipment and resources to address the lingering security problems.

He said: Nigerians should be assured that at the end of the exercise, which is also conducted simultaneously by other divisions in the army, the python must have swallowed all the bandits, rustlers, terrorists, kidnappers, robbers and militants in the country.

“The python will also swallow thugs and other miscreants who may raise their heads to disturb peace in the country.”

General Buratai warned criminals within Lagos and Ogun states to flee or be crushed by troops of the Exercise Egwu Eke III.

“The exercise is a realistic training package in internal security operations, clearance operations, emergency management, rescue operations, road blocks, cordon and search as well as anti-kidnapping and anti-cultism.

“It is necessary to draw attention of well-meaning Nigerians, that while reporting issues of defence and security, they must have at the back of their minds the importance of national security. Just as mentioned earlier, defence and national security is not all comer’s affairs. No one is permitted to divulge any information that is injurious to national security.

“This is contained in the Official Secret Act 1962. “Section 1(3) of this Act states that a person who transmits any classified matter to a person to whom it is not authorised by the government, or obtains, reproduces or retains any classified matter, which he is not authorised by the government, reproduces or retains, as the case may be, is guilty of an offence.

“l enjoin Nigerians to be mindful of the fact that this is the only country we have, and all efforts should be focused to save it from the claws of unpatriotic elements fighting to pull it down. Giving out official information or spreading fake news is inimical to national security.”

Genera Buratai said prior to exercise Egwu Eke III, Operation Awatse has intensified operations to crack down the activities of illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism, kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism among others, adding that the operations conducted against economic sabotage by pipeline vandals and cultists as well as other criminals have achieved commendable successes.