Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai is meeting top officers of the Nigerian Army in Abuja.

The meeting which has all the General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Field Commanders and Principal Staff Officers among others senior officers, is taking place at the Army Headquarters Command Officers Mess, Asokoro.

The meeting, it was learnt is aimed at reviewing the progress and shortfalls of various army operations across the country. It is also expected to deliberate extensively on the role expected by soldiers in the upcoming general election.