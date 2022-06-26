From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The World Institute for Peace (WIP) has lamented the rate at which fake news is increasing in Nigeria, warning that it might hamper the progress and peace of the country if urgent step is not taken to check the spread.

Reacting to the news that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) discovered N1.8billion in the possession of former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, an allegation debunked be the anti-graft agency, the Executive Chairman of WPI, Lamina Omotoyosi, condemned the spread of the fake news.

Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo, yesterday, Omotoyosi noted that the news did not only affect the integrity and personality of Buratai, but also threatened the peace of the country.

“I was amazed when I read an inaccurate and concocted news on social media that multi-billion naira, dollars and Rolex watches were recovered by ICPC from Gen Buratai’s residence in Abuja. This is sad.

“The concocted news linking the recovered money and Rolex watches to Gen Buratai has been debunked by the ICPC. The commission had explained to the public where the money and Rolex watches were recovered from,” Omotoyosi added.