Fred Itua, Abuja

A resident of Enugu State, Prof. David Ngene, has petitioned the Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Buratai, over alleged harassment by soldiers.

In the letter, written on his behalf by his counsel, E. N, Onyinbor, Mr Ngene said he has been facing harassment over the ownership of 58 plots of land at Isine of Ndiaga Village Ugwuaji, as well as 40 plots of land in Isiagu Village Ugwuaji Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Ngene, said the parcels of land were purchased by him from the two villages of Ugwaji Community and that he had exercised various acts of possessory and ownership rights over the land in the form of warding off trespassers, selling of some portions to members of the public.

Ngene said a company that is constructing a market near the land has encroached on the land.

Part of the letter reads: “The illegal operations of the Soldiers have continued for sometimes now and they normally come under the guise of providing security to the land while in actual fact they are stationed there to beat up our client and his workers if they come to the land . The Soldiers are there to protect Mr Chukwudi Nnaji”.

In a swift reaction, Mr. Nnaji dismissed the claim as base less, saying that the plots of land belonged to the Local government. He said that his company was contracted to handle a project in the land. He further explained that, Prof. Ngene was aware of the ownership of the land before he decided to acquire it.