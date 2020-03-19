Fred Itua, Abuja

A resident of Enugu State, Prof. David Ngene, has petitioned the Chief of Army Staff, Yusuf Buratai, over alleged harassment by soldiers.

In the letter, written on his behalf by his counsel, E. N, Onyinbor, the complainant said he’s being harassed over the ownership of 58 plots of land at Isine of Ndiaga Village Ugwuaji, as well as 40 plots of land in Isiagu Village Ugwuaji Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He said the parcels of land were purchased by him from the two villages of the Ugwaji Community and he had exercised various acts of possessory and ownership rights over the land in the form of warding off trespassers, selling of some portions to members of the public.

Ngene said a company is constructing a market and has encroached on the land.

Part of the letter read: “The illegal operations of these men had continued for sometimes now and they normally come under the guise of providing security to the land while in actual fact they were stationed there for our client and his workers to come to the land so that they will beat them up mercilessly. They protect Mr. Chukwudi Nnaji.”

Reacting, Mr. Nnaji dismissed the claims. He said the plots of land belong to the Local Government. He said his company was contracted to handle project.

He further explained that the complainant, Prof. Ngene was aware of the ownership of the land before he decided to go through the back door and create trouble.

He urged the public to disregard the claims, as they are “unfounded and meant to misinform those who are already aware of the issues on ground.”