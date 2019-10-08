Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has pledged that the Army would ensure the success of ongoing peace process between Zamfara Government and bandits.

A statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relation, Col. Sagir Musa, issued on Tuesday in Abuja, said Buratai made the pledge when he visited the state governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle in Gusau.

The COAS noted that the process was an opportunity for the bandits to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

Buratai advised the bandits to hand over their weapons, warning that those who failed to do so would face aggressive operations from troops.

He also enjoined the public to provide credible information that would assist the army and other security agencies in the fight against banditry in Zamfara.

The army chief who was on operational visit to troops of 1 Brigade Gusau, interacted with the troops and charged them to decisively deal with “unrepentant criminals”.

He also charged them to adhere to extant rules of engagement and code of conduct as well as respect the rights of all law-abiding citizens. (NAN)