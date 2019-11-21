Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai through his Tukur and Tukur Foundation has donated over 1,000 copies of “The Legend of Buratai” to his former primary school in Kaduna.

The CoAS, who had earlier remodelled, reconstructed and furnished the LEA Nursery and Primary School, Ungwan Sarkin Musulmi, Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State where he began his primary education in 1967, said his understanding of what qualitative education can do to a child prompted him to execute the multi-million naira project.

Established in 1953, the school in a serene environment with an ultra-mordern computer room, functional library, 16 units of water system toilet facility, recreational corner and learning materials, is a top public school in Kaduna State.

Represented by General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Major General Faruq Yahya, the Army Chief’s message to the school’s management was that they make judicious use of the infrastructure and learning materials that have been provided available.

“I’m very happy to be here today, representing a model, who had look back to his former primary school and touch it to make it a befitting modern structure we are seeing,” Yahya said.

“Many of us who know him, were not surprised at this gesture because he believes in human development. The CoAS himself went to teachers college. So, he is a qualified teacher who understands the importance of knowledge.

“This is reminding all of us to think, look back and give back to a system that has helped us in life. Today, I’m standing here in behalf of the CoAS to present over 1,000 copies of this book to the teachers and pupils of LEA Nursery and Primary school Ungwan Sarki. Please, use it to acquire knowledge,” he urged.

Responding, Head Teacher of the School, Hajiya Sa’Adatu Umar, made assurances that the school management would maintain the structure and improve on the teaching methodology to make the environment equal to learning.

“On behalf of the staff and pupils of this school, we appreciate you. With this, we are going to make a lot of difference among schools in Kaduna State.

“We are assuring you that, we shall make judicious use of the books and follow the lessions in it. In fact, we are short of words. We can never forget this kind gesture,” she added.

Before the remodelling of the school, about 700 pupils were using 12 classeooms. But today, the classrooms have been increased up to 20, with enrollment up to 1,331 pupils.