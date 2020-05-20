Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, on Wednesday, commissioned the newly renovated two blocks of 15 two-bedroom flats each for senior Non-Commissioned Officers, and 4 blocks of 36 one-bedroom flats each for Corporals and below inside Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna.

Built in 1973 by the then Chief of Army Staff, Major General David Ejoor, who died in 2019, the soldiers’ accommodation was once renovated in 1993 before being revisited in 2020 by Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

The CoAS, who was represented by the 29th Commandant of the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA), Major General Jamilu Sarham, said that the Nigerian Army under his leadership places a high premium on the welfare of troops and their families.

Buratai used the opportunity to call on the benefitting soldiers to take the education of their children very seriously to enable them to contribute meaningfully to national development.

‘We have spared no effort or resources in making sure our personnel are not only provided the right tools for the job but also provided a convenient environment for their families.

‘This commitment to troop’s welfare has led to a series of initiatives we have embarked upon to impact directly on troops and their families.

‘The Barracks Investment Initiative that l lunched has continued to provide the barrack communities with entrepreneurial opportunities.

‘The depth of our commitment to troop’s welfare is today demonstrated by the fact that these buildings are not only renovated but also tastefully furnished. The evolving face of our barracks is to, among other initiatives, motivate officers and men to greater productivity and improved efficiency.

‘I also call you to take advantage of all the facilities and conducive environment provided to you to give your children the best care and upbringing you possibly can. This will enable them to compete and have a place in the future of this country,’ General Sarham addressed the soldiers on behalf of General Buratai.

The CoAS expressed gratitude, in his message, to the Federal Government which despite competing demands and challenging economic circumstances have continued to provide for the Nigerian Army to meet its needs which has better equipped it than at any other time in its history.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Usman Shehu Muhammed, told the benefitting soldiers to effectively maintain the properties while efforts are on to renovate other blocks.