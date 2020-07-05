Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has seemed the support of the people to win the ongoing war against banditry and insurgency in the country.

Buratai made the disclosure on Sunday at Kauran Namoda town while flagging off the distribution of palliatives to over 200 civilians to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic as part of activities marking the Army Day Celebration 2020.

The COAS described the support of the people through the provision of information as vital and crucial in the fight as the bandits and insurgents are human and leave in the society.

“I call on all of you to support our troops by providing all necessary information that may be required to support our information gathering base so as to curb the spread of banditry and criminal activities in the country,” he said.

Buratai represented by the Chief Transformation and Innovation, Nigerian Army Headquarters Abuja, Major General Emmanuel Njoku said will leave no stone unturned in curbing criminal activities and ensuring general security and wellbeing of the country.

He assured that if the people gives desired support and cooperation to the Nigerian Army, the task of surmounting the challenges of insecurity in the country will become very easy.

Buratai added that the distribution of palliatives to the over 200 civilians was to provide succour because the COVID-19 pandemic has affected peoples source of livelihood.