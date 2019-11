Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, is set to decorate newly promoted Brigadier-Generals with their new ranks.

The ceremony which is taking place at the army headquarters in Abuja is being attended by senior officers, family members, friends and spouses of the promoted officers and their well wishers.

Twenty one colonels are also set to be decorated with their new ranks.