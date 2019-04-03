Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Army has called on its personnel to work towards ensuring the unity of Nigeria through the execution of their roles and tasks as soldiers.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai who gave the charge said military personnel must not lose focus of the challenges ahead of them in ensuring a more united and safer Nigerian union.

Buratai spoke at the 2019 West African Social Activities (WASA) of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, urging members of the corps to work in line with his vision of seeking a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional role.

The Army Chief was represented by the Commander of the Nigerian Army Signals Corps, Major General Mohammed Mohammed, urging the officers and men of the Ordnance Corps to redouble their effort in all activities of the force to ensure success in 2019.

Earlier, the Commander of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Major General Joel Unuigbe commended officers and men of the corps for their participation in all Nigerian Army activities in 2018, saying that the corps provided logistics support to all Nigerian Army training exercise through effective leadership, welfare of personnel and resilience of the officers and men of the corps.

He commended the corps in its participation in EXERCISE SHIRIN HARBI III, HARBIB KUNAMAIII, EGWUEKE III AND CROCODILE SMILE III, saying the corps as leading component in the Combat Services Support successfully participated in the exercise.

General Unuigbe said that said the activities of the various exercises by the Nigerian Army has helped in checking criminal activities and other forms of crimes within the country, adding that “the counter insurgency operation in the North East of Nigeria is achieving great success and that the Ordnance Corps will continue to contribute to the success through prompt responses to operational requirements of arms, ammunition and clothing items among others to enhance combat capability and efficiency.”