Paul Osuyi, Asaba Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has tasked officers and men of the Nigerian Army on professionalism and responsiveness to constitutional roles. Buratai gave the charge in Asaba, Delta State where six projects were inaugurated at the temporary headquarters of 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army. The projects which were inaugurated as part of activities marking this year’s Army Day celebration, include medical centre, Chapel for Christian worship, Mosque for Muslim worship, kitchen, NAPEX and Military Police K9 Kennel with six trained dogs. Represented by by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6th Division, Major-General Felix Agugo, Buratai lauded the Delta State Government for its continued support to the military formations across the state. He also commended the Commander of the 63 Brigade, Brigadier-General Ibrahim Jallo, for judiciously deploying resources at his disposal for intended purposes.

Inaugurating the projects, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa urged the political class to emulate the Army on how to execute projects with military precision.

Okowa who was represented by his Chief of Staff, David Edevwie said his administration is very proud of the 63 Brigade because of the regular improvement of its infrastructure.