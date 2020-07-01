Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has tasked officers and men of the Nigerian Army on professionalism and responsiveness to constitutional roles.
Buratai gave the charge in Asaba, Delta State where six projects were inaugurated at the temporary headquarters of 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.
The projects which were inaugurated as part of activities marking this year’s Army Day celebration, include medical centre, Chapel for Christian worship, Mosque for Muslim worship, kitchen, NAPEX and Military Police K9 Kennel with six trained dogs.
Represented by by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6th Division, Major-General Felix Agugo, Buratai lauded the Delta State Government for its continued support to the military formations across the state.
He also commended the Commander of the 63 Brigade, Brigadier-General Ibrahim Jallo, for judiciously deploying resources at his disposal for intended purposes.
Inaugurating the projects, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa urged the political class to emulate the Army on how to execute projects with military precision.
Okowa who was represented by his Chief of Staff, David Edevwie said his administration is very proud of the 63 Brigade because of the regular improvement of its infrastructure.
“It is certainly something that we in government must take a cue from. We must learn how to execute projects as quickly as it is done, with military precision, in the Nigerian Army.
“One thing struck me, walking through and examining these projects and that is attention to details. A lot of work and efforts have gone into designing and implementing these projects,” he said.
Saying that the presence of the Army has enhanced security of lives and property, the governor vowed to continue to provide the needed support to the 63 Brigade and other security agencies.
Earlier, the Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Jalo thanked the state government and other security agencies for their cooperation.
Jalo specifically said the Brigade K9 kennel which already had six trained dogs will boost internal security as well as complement the proposed ‘Operation Delta Hawk’ when it comes on stream.
This year’s Army Day celebration has as its theme: ‘Nigeria’s Territorial Defense and Integrity – Imperatives for Nigeria’s Army’s Sustained Training and Operations’.
