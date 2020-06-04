The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has tasked officers and soldiers undergoing Main Battle Tank Training at Nigerian Army Armour School, Bauchi, to exhibit proficiency in the handling of war equipment.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Thursday, said that Buratai made the call while on visit to the school on Wednesday.

One hundred and fifty five officers and soldiers were currently undergoing training for competent commanders, crew men, drivers and technicians at the school.

Buratai expressed satisfaction on the quality and level of training, commitment and discipline of the participants.

According to him, they should continue to learn in order to efficiently operate the new platforms in readiness for deployment into the mission areas.

“While I commend your efforts to the training, let me warn that you must operate/handle the new equipment proficiently. We will not accept cowardice, sabotage or inefficiency under any guise whatsoever.

“You must maintain high standards of professionalism, effectiveness and discipline in whatever roles they might be assigned or deployed to,” he said.

The Army Chief commended the Commandant, instructors and staff of the school for a good job and directed the participants to cooperate fully in order to apply the knowledge effectively in the war front.

They course participants commended the inspiring leadership of Buratai and his efforts in the struggle to end terrorism in Nigeria.

They assured him of their unflinching support and commitment to bring terrorism to an end while leveraging on the newly acquired equipment.

Buratai also assessed the accommodation of some soldiers in Shadawanka Barracks, 33 Brigade Bauchi whose roofs were destroyed by rainstorm on which repairs are already ongoing.

“The construction and renovation of accommodation for personnel of the Nigerian Army is equally ongoing in most of the Nigerian Army Barracks across the country just like in Lagos, Jos, Enugu and Portharcourt.

“Instructively, some of the accommodation works have already been completed and commissioned especially in Lagos, PortHarcourt and Abuja areas,” he said. (NAN)