Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Turku Yusuf Buratai, will on Thursday commission a two classroom block built by the Nigeria Army, at Amakohia-Ubi community in Owerri west local government area of the state.

Governor Hope Uzodimma is expected to be the chief host at the occasion, while the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Smart Nze will also welcome other dignitaries including traditional rulers that will accompany the Army chief.

Major General Felix Agugo, GOC , 6th Division, Port Harcourt who is an indigene of the community will also be present at the occasion.

Some stakeholders of the community have lauded the Army project, describing it as timely and good innovation by the Army.

According to Mr Charles Amobi, the project which began on November,23 2019 and completed January 2020, he said will enhance good environment for academic learning of the pupils in the community.

“The project is coming at the right time probably when the students will resume to a robust learning, as you can see, the classrooms all have tiles, water cistern toilets and furnished with pupils desks each facility is also provided with borehole and a functional generator power supply with water tanks.

“We also believe that with the coming of the Chief of Army Staff to Amakohia-ubi community, it will open up economic opportunities,strengthen our relationship with the Nigeria Army as partners in progress, it will be in the record for our generations to come that the Nigeria Army not only provided for us security that the Army also supported the education of our children.

“We will not forget this development and our children will remain grateful for the sustainability of their education. We say as you visit Imo state, our Almighty God will protect you as you go back to continue the good works for Nigerians,” Amobi said.