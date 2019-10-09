Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has inaugurated Course 2 of the Management and Policy Studies aimed at proffering research-based solutions to defence and security challenges facing the country.

Buratai, while inaugurating the participants in Abuja on Wednesday, noted the second edition of the programme is holding three months after the graduation of the maiden course participants.

He explained that as part of the continuous upgrade of the studies, the first round of Course 1, consisting of policy, management, entrepreneurship and research methodology, were reviewed to include psycology as a component subject, in line with the objectives of the course and guidelines of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“The commencement of this second edition is an indication that the strategic management and policy studies course, being conducted by NARC in conjunction with the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), is gaining momentum and has actually become part of the national calender,” General Buratai said.

“The course was conceived and developed as part of the human capacity development mandate of the NARC.”

“The performance, encomia, and positive reports received from participants, facilitators, faculty contributing organisations and observers about the first edition of this course, gladdens the hearts of those of us who conceptualized the course,” he said.

Buratai asserted that the course was designed to examine security through other lenses rather than the pure kinetic engagement which most of the participants are used to.

Major General Garba Wahab (retd), Nigerian Army Resource Center (NARC) Director General, in his remarks, said their objective for organising the management and policy studies programme is to improve the intellectual capability of the participants, examining the issue of security through a non-kinetic approach, improving inter-agency cooperation, and also creating lifelong relationships as part of human resource development.