Omolehin, Sokoto

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Yusuf Buratai, on Monday visited the family of late President Shehu Shagari to condole them over his death.

Thereafter, he will proceed to Kebbi State, to flag off Operation Egwu Eke III, (Python Dance 111), at 1 Battalion in Birnin Kebbi, for the North West states.

While in Sokoto, the COAS met family members of ex-president Shagari led by his eldest son.

According to him: “Shagari has done greatly to ensure that our country is secured and to ensure that our territorial integrity is maintained.

READ ALSO: 2019: Miyetti Allah endorses Buhari, Taraba APC gov’ship aspirant

“You can see how he tackled the challenges we had along our Lake Chad border in those days. He also contributed a lot to the development of the Nigerian Army and maintenance our territorial integrity.”

He also prayed to God to grant the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Buratai, who addressed men and officers of the Sokoto State command of the Nigerian Army, urged them to remained discipline in their conduct, with the assurance that their welfare would not be toyed with.

The Chief of Army Staff also visited the headquarters of the 8 Division Garrison, Military Hospital, Sokoto and Ordinance Corps store among other places.