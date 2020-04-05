Romanus Okoye

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General T.Y. Buratai yesterday visited wounded soldiers receiving treatment at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital at Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri.

Some troops of Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole sustained injuries following an encounter in Gorgi, Borno State. The COAS who went round the Hospital wished them quick recovery.

In a statement issued by acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, he stated that some of the injured soldiers have been moved to 44 Reference Hospital Kaduna for more specialist treatment/management.

The COAS, had on the March 25, instructed the Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP) Army Major General E.O. Udo to move to the operational arena to see the wounded and convey his goodwill message to them.

During yesterday’s visit, Buratai was accompanied by the CTOP, Major General E.O. Udo; Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Faruk Yahaya; Commander Engineer Corps, Major General J.S Malu; Chief of Military Intelligence, Major General S.A. Adebayo and acting Provost Marshal, Army Brigadier General H. Ahmed among other senior army officers.