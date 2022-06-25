From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The World Institute for Peace (WIP) has lamented the rate at which fake news is increasing in Nigeria, warning that it may hamper the progress and peace of the country if urgent step is not taken to check the spread.

Reacting to the news that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) discovered N1.8billion in the possession of former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, an allegation debunked be the anti-graft agency, the Executive Chairman of WPI, Lamina Omotoyosi, condemned the spread of the fake news.

Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo, yesterday, Omotoyosi noted that the news has not only affected the integrity and personality of Buratai, but is capable of threatening the peace of the country.

“There’s no time or period that fake news should be encouraged but at a period like this, spreading of fake news would add to the problems facing the nation rather than solve it. Spreading fake news can only affect the peace of the nation.

“I was amazed when I read an inaccurate and concocted news on social media that multi-billion naira, dollars and Rolex watches were recovered by ICPC from Gen Buratai’s residence in Abuja. This is sad. “The concocted news linking the recovered money and Rolex watches to Gen Buratai has been debunked by the ICPC. The commission had explained to the public where the money and Rolex watches were recovered from.

“I will advise people of this nation especially youths to refrain from spreading concocted reports as such reports can affect the peace of the nation,” Omotoyosi added.